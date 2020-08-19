Management of Bright Stars Football Club is in advanced talks with experienced defender Ibrahim Kibumba.

The versatile defender who is comfortable as a wing-back and central defender is destined for Bright Stars after being engaged in negotiations for a long spell.

“My representative and I weighed several offers presented. I believe the offer from Bright Stars is the best and will take it on,” Kibumba remarked.

Kibumba is a free agent after the expiry of his employment contract with Sports Club Villa where he spent one season.

The former Sports Club Villa Jogoo academy graduate had spent three seasons at Police (2016, 2017, and 2018) before moving to the SC Villa ranks at the start of the 2019-20 season.

Kawowo Sports has established that Police, his former side had also openly expressed interest in luring him back while the other offer on the table was from Kyetume Football Club.

Ibrahim Kibumba Credit: John Batanudde

Bright Stars has managed to retain hard-working defender Derrick Ngobi who was accorded another year on his employment contract.

Under new coach Baker Mbowa who will work with former assistant Simon Peter Mugerwa, Bright Stars is rebuilding a new formidable side prior to the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League season.

Another defender Bernard Muwanga has reassured the management that he will stay to serve diligently despite having earlier agreed personal terms with Kyetume.

It will be a blend of the youth and experience as the club intends to bring on board several young players from Masaza, Bika Bya Baganda, and school competitions.