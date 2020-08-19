Retired Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Sadiq Wassa was appointed the goalkeeping coach at Uganda Prisons run Maroons Football Club.

The development was confirmed by the Maroons head coach Charles Ayiekoh Lukula on Tuesday, 18th August 2020.

“Yes, we have hired Sadiq Wassa as goalkeeping coach at Maroons Football Club for a period of two years,” Ayiekoh noted.

Wassa takes over the void left by Moses Oloya who has since joined Tooro United Football Club.

It had been anticipated that the goalkeeping coach job at Maroons would be taken by Ken Rogers Tezigwa, a born and bred child at Maroons who is also a prison officer.

Teziggwa had also served in the same role at Maroons for a long time before Ayiekoh came over.

Although he had been preferred by management, It is believed that Wassa was the pick for Ayiekoh given his vast experience as a goalkeeper and goalkeeping coach.

“I trust Sadiq Wassa and he is very experienced. We shall execute the good job and task at hand,” Ayiekoh added.

The first assistant coach remains as Eric Ndifuna and Abubakar Tabula the trainer.

Maroons is currently engaged in talks to renew the employment contracts for several players as Emmanuel Olinga, Solomon Walusimbi as well as recall back the several players from the loan spells.

Ayiekoh has a plan to lure on board several other experienced players as Vincent Zziwa, Isma Kawawulo and others to the club that works to get promoted to the Uganda Premier League for the 2021-22 season.