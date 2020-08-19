Kyadondo Rugby Club has its ladders for players that go through their ranks right from a young age of playing tag rugby.

The player development process at the club sees them through Tigers, Stallions then graduate to Buffaloes with Heathens the peak.

However, there are players who move straight from Stallions to Heathens, and Ronald Kanyanya is one of the few. The hooker who was graduated to Heathens in 2017 and made his debut against Warriors shared his experience in an interview with Kawowo Sports.

When you are new in the team and then you’re a young chap, it is very hard. You have some fears somewhere, somehow but as you go on and get into the system, play and get in contact with the senior players, the coaches, the fans, each and everyone that wishes well for the team, there’s a way you get stronger and you are like… Ok, let me just continue to play. Ronald Kanyanya, Heathens.

On his debut, Kanyanya said: “It was not that bad but it was the first time I was playing for Heathens and the first time I’m playing in the topflight. Obviously you get a little scared but my senior (Alex Mubiru) was there telling me ‘it’s okay, I was also like that so just go play what to have to do and all will be okay’.”

When asked about the inspirational figure in his rugby career, Kanyanya, without hesitation, said Alex Mubiru.

“My inspiration when I was growing up… It was Alex Mubiru. You can’t believe but I was with Alex since I started [playing] tag [Rugby]. I was his boy, I used to be with him, move with him… Going to Legends, we were not allowed to enter but he used to say; ‘no, this is my boy, he has to enter’.”

“So, I have been with him, he has been telling me things that maybe he is not telling other people or other teammates but to me as a hooker, he has really been my inspirational player.”