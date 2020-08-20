Four players have been confirmed released by Vipers SC as preparations for the 2020/21 campaign continue off the pitch.

Goalkeeper Derrick Ochan, defenders Dan Birikwalira and Farouk Musisi and midfielder Brian Nkuubi are the players whose stay at Kitende has been ended.

Farouk Musisi Credit: John Batanudde

Nkuubi, Ochan, and Birikwalira took to their official Facebook accounts to reveal they have left the Kitende based side.

Nkuubi who joined the Venoms from now-defunct Kira Young in 2015 lauded the team for the time he has been with them.

“Thanks to Vipers SC for the five fruitful years I have been with you. I shall keep the memories forever,” he wrote.

Brian Nkuubi Credit: John Batanudde

The enterprising midfielder has managed to win two league titles, Uganda Cup and Super 8 with the Venoms.

On the other hand, goalkeeper Ochan who is a graduate from the feeder school, St.Mary’s Kitende believe it is the right time to get more playing time.

Thank you vipers sc for the opportunity and nurturing me.its been a blessing working with you for 5 years ……Hebrews 11:11 pic.twitter.com/11izneSj2b — Derrick Ochan (@DerrickOchan) August 20, 2020

“I thank Vipers SC for the opportunity and nurturing me for five years. It is now the right time to go and get more playing time elsewhere,” he told Kawowo Sports.

Derrick Ochan Credit: John Batanudde

Ochan has been an understudy of first choice Fabien Mutombora who is also reportedly on his way out while Musisi and Birikwalira’s future was always going to be tough after the club acquired the service of Express FC skipper, Disan Galiwango.

“It’s true, the above players’ contracts will not be renewed and as coaches, we have had a talk with each,” Fred Kajoba confirmed to Kawowo Sports.

Dan Bilikwalira Credit: John Batanudde

The quartet join Tom Masiko, Jospeh Jjanjali, and Duncan Sseninde who were on loan last season but has since confirmed their departure.

The four-time league winners have already signed Disan Galiwango, Jamil Kalisa, Ibrahim Orit and David Bagoole in preparation for next season.

Fred Kajoba Credit: John Batanudde

Kajoba also revealed that a number of players will also be loaned out for playing time next season.

“There are players we shall loan out but we have to discuss with them as well on their preferred destination so we shall reveal that when all is done.”

Players that left Vipers SC in this window so far

Brian Nkuubi, Dan Birikwalira, Tom Masiko, Duncan Sseninde, Ibrahim Kiyemba, Derrick Ochan, Farouk Musisi and Dan Birikwalira.