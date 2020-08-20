Police FC have confirmed their seventh signing by unveiling winger Arnold Ssembuya from UPDF FC.

The player signed a three year contract with the Cops and joins Eric Ssenjobe, Hassan Mahmood, Sammon Oloka, Muwadda Mawejje, Tom Ikara and former Uganda Cranes midfielder Tonny Mawejje among the new faces at the club.

“I feel good joining Police FC because it’s one of the best teams in Uganda. I’m promising to work hard for the team to achieve the best,” Ssembuya told the club media.

Arnold Ssembuya signs a 3-year contract with "The Cops"



“I feel good joining Police FC because it’s one of the best teams in Uganda. I’m promising to work hard for the team to achieve the best"#WeAreCops #WelcomeSsembuyahttps://t.co/i2jygmbKr4 pic.twitter.com/rEfzsQObFt — Uganda Police Football Club (@UgPoliceFC) August 20, 2020

“It’s just a matter of time as we wait for the league to resume, they will see good results,” he added.

The midfielder was instrumental in the Big League last season helping UPDF to earn promotion to the Uganda Premier League.

Police are rebuilding for the new campaign after surviving relegation by a whisker.