During the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, Rugby Africa launched a series of online learning sessions to bridge the physical face-to-face training and education workshops they had always held.

These sessions were part of a reset and readiness strategy from Rugby Africa for when rugby activities are safe and ready to resume in member countries across the continent.

They included World Rugby Referee Workshop, Trainers and Educators Program and the Quality Assurance and Continued Development Program, and were held through online webinars.

Among over 400 participants in up to 28 webinars were officials, administrators, coaches and referees from the Uganda Rugby Union.

Rugby Africa organised a level 3 coaching webinar where the coaches discussed their progress so far.



Among the coaches in attendance was coach Brian Makalama and the T& E manager Robert Bwali pic.twitter.com/AVeOw0o4Ee — Uganda Rugby Union (@Uganda_Rugby) August 19, 2020

Impressed with the outcome of these webinars and encouraged to continue this route, Rugby Africa have decided to create a single platform that unites all the offerings under one umbrella. And they have named it the Rugby Africa Academy.

“The success of the virtual webinar series confirms our mission of continuous efforts of developing rugby further on the continent. Our staff, member unions and the rugby community proof their passion and commitment to be ready for the post-COVID-19 time and are ready to overcome any hurdles. I am proud of everyone involved to have resorted to the use of technology and to adapt to the current circumstances and assuring high-quality learning experiences.” Khaled Babbou, President of Rugby Africa.

Due to the success and wide acceptance of these webinars in the community, Rugby Africa have pledged to continue providing education, learning and network opportunities under the umbrella of the Rugby Africa Academy.

Already in the pipeline, and for the future, are more workshops for match officials and workshops dedicated to women and girls in rugby.