England’s top-flight league, the Gallagher Premiership Rugby, made a return last week after a long break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The round 14 fixtures were concluded successfully with Zach Kibirige’s Wasps beating Northampton Saints, 34-21, away at Franklin’s Gardens Stadium.

Despite not being on the scoreboard in that match, the explosive winger had a balanced performance in attack and defense. Kibirige had 2 carries of the ball and made 2 clean breaks to gain the Wasps 35 meters in territory. While on the backfoot, he made 3 tackles and missed one but was able to win one crucial turnover out on the wing.

Wasps will be back in action at 9.45pm (EAT) on Friday night against Worcester Warriors at their home stadium, Ricoh Arena. Head coach Lee Blackett has named his side, and among other changes, Zach Kibirige has been left out of the squad.

Wasps are currently in 4th place on the Premiership Rugby Table while Worcester are tenth in the 12-team league. The former are in a good run of form, having won their last four Premiership Rugby matches, unlike the latter who have so far conceded seven successive defeats in the league.

Additionally, Wasps have a huge head-to-head advantage against Worcester. In Premiership Rugby alone, Wasps have won their last eleven fixtures against Worcester since the Warriors’ 29-23 home victory in March 2013. Worse still, the Warriors have lost on all six previous occasions they have visited Ricoh Arena across all tournaments.

About Zach Kibirige

Zach Kibirige is an English rugby union player of Ugandan descent, born to Mr. and Mrs. Dr. Mohammed and Janice Kibirige on October 28, 1994 in Middlesborough, England.

He began his career playing junior rugby at Yarm School and with his local club Darlington RFC. At eighteen, he signed his first professional contract at Newcastle Falcons in 2012 having already made his senior club debut.

Kibirige has played for England at the U17, U18, and U20 age-grade levels. He also earned a national team call-up to the England Sevens for the Rugby European Sevens Grand Prix Series event in Lyon, France.

He is currently contracted with Coventry-based Wasps whom he joined in June 2019 after the Falcons’ relegation.

Season Stats: