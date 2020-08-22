Richard Wasswa is yet to decide whether he will serve as Wakiso Giants assistant coach or stay with the youth team at Vipers Sports Club and St Marys SS Kitende.

The CAF “B” licensed tactician had reportedly agreed to terms with the management of the club in June but asked for “time” before he penned the contract and was also given some money.

“It is true, I was engaged in some discussions with Wakiso Giants but politely asked them for more time as I engage a third party before a final decision could be reached,” Wasswa disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

With 17 years of experience at St Mary’s SS Kitende where he also served on the Vipers’ team in between, Wasswa has eminently returned to Kitende.

“I am yet to come up with the final decision on the next move because the third party has not been met. I have served 17 years at St Mary’s SS Kitende and can not just leave like that without informing the key parties at play,” he added.

Richard Wasswa on duty

Originally, Wasswa had been tipped to work with long term partner Edward Golola who turned down the job and has since been recruited as the Tooro United head coach.

He still remains part of Wakiso Giants proposed technical team for the season 2020-21 with Mathias Kisitu as team manager and Douglas Bamweyana as head coach.

Little known William Kasozi is the first-team trainer, taking over from Steven Bengo who has been with the club since the FUFA Big League days before he officially retired from the game last year and was promoted to the technical team.

Bengo had been suggested to work with the youth team, but the Uganda Cranes Ex-International has reportedly turned down the offer politely.

Steven Bengo on the Wakiso Giants technical bench

Julius Gayira is the fitness trainer, Keith Walusimbi the team doctor, and Ali Kiggundu as the goalkeeping coach.

Alex Kizito who was with the club last year as head of youth team remains in the same position as Farouk Mugerwa is kits manager.

It remains to be seen however whether Wasswa will come up with the final decision to stay with the St Mary’s SS and Vipers’ Youth structure or finally cross the line and make at Wakiso Giants.

Meanwhile, the Purple Sharks are still muted on the development and only hopeful that a decision is reached to surge ahead prior to the kickoff of the 2020-21 season anticipated in October.

Head of Corporate affairs at Wakiso Giants Ismael Kiyonga is also cagey after the issue.

“There is no need to keep guessing. We still have time and everything happening will be communicated at the opportune moment via the official communication channels for the club,” Kiyonga remarked.

Wakiso Giants shall be making their second season in the Uganda Premier League.

Wakiso Giants proposed Technical Team