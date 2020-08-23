Swedish Superettan (Match Day 14):

Umea 1-1 Norrby

Norrby GAIS 0-0 Orgryte

Orgryte Halmstads BK 1-0 GIF Sundsvall

Uganda Cranes striker Alexis David Bbakka returned to the field of play for Umea after a spell out with injury.

Umea recovered from a goal down to earn a home point against Norrby at the 4,000 seater Umea Energi Arena in Umea city on Saturday, 22nd August 2020.

Robin Stromberg scored the day’s opener as early as the 10th minute to command the game 1-0 by the half time break.

Mikael Wikstrom scored the equalizer in the 67th minute.

Bbakka was introduced in the 62nd minute before he was accorded a standing ovation.

The gangly Ugandan center forward replaced Beneyam Demte in a double change as Bajram Ajeti took over the place for Ghanaian Ayegoala.

Bbaka’s energetic run in the goal area confused the Norrby defenders before Wikstrom fired into the roof of the net in the 67th minute.

This is the fifth match where UMEA has not earned maximum points following three losses to Dalkurd (2-1), Jonkopings Sodra (1-0) and Vasteras SK (2-0).

They also played to a 2 all draw with Orgryte before the latest stalemate with Norrby (1-1).

Umea is now 14th on the 16 team log with 12 points from 14 matches.

Umea will return to action this coming Saturday, 30th August 2020 with an away contest against Brage at the Domnarvsvallen stadium in Borlange city.