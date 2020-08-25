As the planning process prior to the 2020-21 season continues for many clubs in the Uganda Premier League, Express Football Club has taken the lead in luring new partners on board.

The club has announced a new partnership with mining and logistics company, Mineral Service Limited (MSL Logistics).

The two year partnership was confirmed by the Club Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Isaac Mwesigwa.

As more partners get on board it is upon us as a team to keep making sure we out brand awareness at the fore front of all our work. I urge Express nation and other well-wishers to believe and support the process as we aim to achieve our objective and also give back to our partners. Isaac Mwesigwa, CEO Express Football Club

Isaac Mwesigwa, CEO Express Football Club

No further details as regard to the financial implications and terms were revealed by Express.

The six time Uganda Premier League champions who have also won 10 Uganda Cup titles continue to lobby for more partners in a bid to make the club financially self sustained.

The Red Eagles have also beefed up the technical, administrative and busy with the playing department coming to the 2020-21 season.