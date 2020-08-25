Derrick Ochan has promised to give all he can after being unveiled by 2005 league champions Police FC.

The goalkeeper, as earlier reported was confirmed as a cop on a one year contract at Kibuli and will have to fight for the number one position with other two new signings Sammon Oloka and Tom Ikara.

He joins the club from Vipers where he was consistently an understudy to Burundian Fabien Mutombora.

“I feel very happy and I’m also happy to say that I’m proud to be here,” Ochan who featured for Vipers last season said. Adding that “I need to work hard, give in more to serve this club wholeheartedly and deliver for it.”

Ochan and Police FC CEO Fahad Lumu Credit: Police FC Media

Police CEO Fahad Lumu is convinced the goalkeeper brings enormous experience and winning mentality to a club that nearly went down last season.

“He is one of the best goal keepers and as we look towards revamping the team, the goalkeeping department is essential.

“He comes with experience, vigour and has a winning mentality.”

Besides the three goalkeepers, Abdallah Mubiru’s charges have signed Tonny Mawejje, Eric Ssenjobe and Hassan Mahmood.