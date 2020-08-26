Uganda Cranes star Micheal Azira is primed to make a complete return after he was considered for Chicago Fire’s match against FC Cincinnati on Tuesday.

Azira who is returning from injury didn’t feature in the game but warmed up with the side, and was available for any required changes during the game at Soldier Field.

Chicago claimed three points with three goals, having started well when midfielder Fabian Herbers scored in the second minute of play.

Fire didn’t look back, midfielder Álvaro Medrán netting his first goal in MLS with a perfect strike from approximately 30-yards out in the 10th minute.

Deep in the second half, Fire sealed it after forward Elliot Collier found defender Boris Sekulić inside the box, who then found Igancio Aliseda.

Alisdea placed the ball into the corner of the net for the third goal, a win that earned Fire goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth his 42nd MLS career clean sheet.

Azira and his Chicago Fire teammates take to New York City next, against New York City FC at Red Bull Arena on Saturday, Aug. 29.