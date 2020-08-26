It is official. Striker Tito Okello is a player at Kenya Premier League record champions Gor Mahia Sports Club.

The feat followed signing of the binding documentations between the player, his representative and the historic club.

“It is humbling to join the greatest club in East Africa. I will not rest since I am aware of the task in my midst” Okello disclosed moments after the momentous occassion.

Okello joins K’Ogalo as a free agent after his contract expired at Vipers where he won the Uganda Premier league in 2019-20.

At Gor Mahia, he will don his treasured shirt number, 10.

Tito Okello signs the binding documentations at Gor Mahia Sports Club

Okello had joined Vipers at the start of the 2018-19 season after a brief spell at Benefica De Macau.

The hardworking forward had earlier played at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), BUL, and had a spell at Tanzania’s African Lyon.

He has since saluted the immediate club, Vipers, the director Lawrence Mulindwa, coaches, fellow players and fans for the time well spent together and wished them fruitful deliberations.

Gor Mahia is a long time destination of Ugandan players ranging from the legendary David Otti (R.I.P), Jimmy Bageya, Godfrey Walusimbi, Daniel Muzeyi Sserunkuma, Khalid Aucho, Shafiq Batambuze, Erisa Ssekisambu, Hashim Ssempala, Juma Balinya among others.

With 18 titles of the Kenya Premier League, Gor Mahia is arguably the most successful club on the land, 6 ahead of traditional arch rivals AFC Leopards.

Gor Mahia will represent Kenya at the CAF Champions League.