Uganda international players have been given some opportunity to play cricket this year with their inclusion in the Simba Premier League.

The new format of the Simba Premier League has attracted international players and its scheduled to run from September 10-19.

Eleven (11) players from the Cricket Cranes squad have been drafted into the six franchises and the organizers are confident the players will be able to make the trip despite the restrictions on travel.

The nine-day event has also attracted players from India, SriLanka, and Pakistan with some of the Indian players having IPL experience.

Cricket Cranes captain Brian Masaba will be teammates with Roger Mukasa for the Samburu Prime Tanks, Cricket Cranes Vice-Captain Arnold Otwani and Charles Waiswa will turn out for the Serengeti Dezo Devils while veteran Frank Nsubuga and Jonathan Ssebanja will play for the Tsavo Glory Gladiators.

Hamu Kayondo, Frank Akankwasa, and Henry Ssenyondo were snapped up by Kilimanjaro Daman Ganga while Zephaniah Arinaitwe and Deus Muhumuza will play for the Amboseli Hirani Telekoms and Mara Texas Alarms respectively.

Fred Achellam and Saudi Islam are the other players from Uganda awaiting placement into the different teams as they organizers look to wrap up the fine details.

Despite the ban on sports still in place in Kenya, the tournament got a boost on Monday when the Ministry of Sports issued guidelines for resumption of Sports in Kenya.

With the Kenyan air space open they should not have trouble getting the international players to join up with their teammates.