FC Barcelona Bàsquet played their first pre-season game on Wednesday night against MoraBanc Andorra in Encamp.

Barcelona used a strong fourth quarter on both ends of the floor to overhaul a 9-point deficit to win the game 90-82.

MoraBanc edged the opening quarter 19-18 despite Barcelona jumping off to a 9-0 run.

The Andorran side extended the lead to nine points midway the second quarter, thanks in part to Barcelona’s carelessness with the ball and poor execution.

Barcelona rallied in the third quarter and cut the deficit to 3 point midway the period but MoraBanc Andorra were fluid in the final five minutes of the quarter to assume an 9-point lead (67-58) going into the final quarter.

Barcelona erased the deficit early in the fourth quarter and had a six-point lead (80-74) midway the frame.

Greek guard Nick Calathes led Barcelona with 15 points, power forward Nikola Mirotić added 11 points while Silverbacks center Brandon Davies stepped off the bench to contribute 11 points. Rolands Šmits, the only other Barcelona player to score in double figures had 10.

Haukur Palsson scored game-high 19 points for MoraBanc Andorra while Clevin Hannah and Tyson Pérez contributed 11 points each in a losing effort.

Barcelona will play another friendly on Saturday, August 29 against UCAM Murcia.