Uganda Cranes Striker Derrick Nsibambi was on the score sheet as his club Smouha played out a one all draw against Tala’ea El-Gaish in the Egyptian Premier League on Wednesday.

Nsibambi gave Smouha the lead in the 47th minute at Cairo Military Academy stadium before he was later withdrawn for Khalid Abdulfatah three minutes after the hour mark.

This was the first goal for the former KCCA FC forward this season but it should be noted that Nsibambi had not played for Smouha in the first round and only returned to the club in January.

El-Gaish found the equaliser in stoppage time with Karim Tarek scoring to help the team salvage a point.

Since recovering from COVID-19 at the start of this month, he has featured in all the six games they have played.

The result leaves Smouha in the red zone, 17th on the log with 28 points from the 22 games played so far.