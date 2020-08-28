“If you follow football in this part of the world then you definitely know Gor Mahia. In Uganda, we follow Gor Mahia because many of our countrymen have had a lot of success while playing here. So, it is a club which is a part of Ugandan football in so many ways.”

Those were some of the words from Tito Okello moments after signing a two year contract with the most successful club in Kenya after joining from Vipers.

Indeed, K’Ogalo has been home to many a Ugandan player but also to coach David Otti.

Kawowo Sports’ Ismael Kiyonga takes you through Okello’s compatriots that preceded him at Gor Mahia

David Otti

David Otti (RIP)

The late David Otti ranks among the top coaches this nation has produced.

As early as the 1980s, Otti crossed to Kenya where he managed Gor Mahia.

During that stint, he guided the club to 1981 Cecafa Club Championship (current Kagame Cup).

Abbey Nasur

Abbey Nasur (left) with the late Kirundi in the middle and Paul Ssali on the right Credit: Courtesy

Nasur made his name as a super substitute during his time at Gor Mahia in the 80s and is regarded as a legend at the club.

Nasur was a dynamo on the right wing often making incisive runs down the right flank and giving tiring defenders nightmares.

The Observer’s Hassan Badru Zziwa once recollected that – during the opening match of the CECAFA Club Championships in 1984 against KCC FC (now KCCA FC).

Gor Mahia were down 0-1 in the waning moments of the game and Nasur was introduced midway through the second half.

It was his menacing run into the KCC penalty box that resulted in a penalty when he was brought down with George Onyango “Fundi” slotting home to salvage a point for K’Ogalo.

Timothy Ayiekoh (RIP)

Former Gor midfielder Timothy Ayieko (left) with Cecafa Secretary General Nicholas Musonye at a past event in Jinja, Uganda in 2016. Credit: PHOTO | VINCENT OPIYO |

Tim as was popularly known in Kenya was born in Nyakach his family relocated to Uganda in the 60’s where he was nationalized as a Ugandan.

However, during the political turmoil in Uganda in the mid 70’s, Ayiekoh returned to Kenya and joined Gor Mahia in 1978 where he became one of the pillars that saw the Kenyan club win honours across the region and the continent.

He was at K’Ogalo during the same time with Nasur and the two represented Uganda at Afcon 1978.

Ivan Anguyo

Ivan Anguyo (centre) celebrates a goal at Gor Mahia Credit: File Photo

The big nonsense centre back played at Gor Mahia in 2010-2013 and won the Defender of the Year Accolade for the Kenya Premier League in 2012.

He went on to play for Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Western Stima and a host of other clubs in Kenya.

Khalid Aucho

Khalid Aucho at Gor Mahia Credit: GOAL.COM

The Uganda Cranes anchor-man joined Gor Mahia from local rivals Tusker where he impressed after joining from Uganda’s Simba (now UPDF).

He won titles in 2015 and 2016 and was also part of the side that reached the Cecafa Kagame Cup five years ago where they lost to Azam.

Daniel Sserunkuma

Daniel Sserunkuma

After playing for a year and half for Nairobi City Stars, Sserunkuma then moved to Gor Mahia in 2013 where he left a mark.

The striker played a vital role as the club ended an 18 year wait for a league title. It was Sserunkuma who played the pivotal role by scoring in almost all the last 10 games of the 2013 league.

In November 2013, Sserunkuma caused a stir in the club by officially handing in a transfer request, expressing his desire to join Banants in Armenia. However, the player was not allowed to leave the club.

In 2014, he was the highest goal scorer in the KPL season with total of 16 goals scored and left for Simba of Tanzania the following year

Innocent Wafula

Innocent Wafula

Currently at Vipers SC, Wafula made his name on the right side of attack during Gor Mahia’s period of dominance where he contributed to several assists.

His form even attracted the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to lure him to play for Harambee Stars.

Records show that he played 133 games for Gor Mahia between 2015 and 2018 scoring 33 goals.

Godfrey Walusimbi

Godfrey Walusimbi in Gor Mahia colours Credit: File Photo

The most capped Ugandan player was a darling for K’Ogalo for four years helping the club win four successive titles and also reach the finals of the CECAFA Kagame Cup in 2015.

He was also part of the squad that played in the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup in 2017 and 2018.

Shafik Batambuze

Shafik Batambuze at the official unveiling Credit: Gor Mahia

The left back joined the club from Tanzania’s Singida in 2018 and had a good campaign until he suffered a long term injury that has kept him out for close to a year.

Hashim Sempala

Bandari’s William Wadri is tracked down by Hashim Ssempala during the game in Kisumu. Both players are Ugandans plying their trade in the KPL

Sempala had a brief stint at Gor Mahia before he made a U-turn and joined Tusker FC where he commands more respect as one of the best midfielders.

Israel Emuge

Israel Emuge

The former KCCA and Express FC defender joined K’Ogalo in 2013 and left in January 2015 winning two league titles.

Erisa Ssekisambu

Erisa Ssekisambu in action while at Gor Mahia FC Credit: Football Kenya Federation

Ssekisambu has played for all the big clubs in Uganda but also got an opportunity to feature for Gor Mahia for one campaign 2018-19 winning the league.

Juma Balinya

Juma Balinya, Gor Mahia

He is rumoured to have signed for KCCA already but Balinya spent half season at Gor Mahia and won the title with the club after signing from Young Africans.

Tito Okello

Will he achieve and leave mark as most of his compatriots have done at the club? The ball is in his hands.