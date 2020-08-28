Nine children were pronounced dead after lightning struck them while on a football pitch at the Odramacaku Ayivuni Ayivu West Division in Arua.

The tragic incident happened on Thursday evening and was first reported by Arua One FM on their social media platforms before the Police in the region also confirmed.

It’s reported that the children, whose bodies have now been given to the respective families by the Police for burial were aged between 13 and 15 years.

“Lightning has struck dead 9 children on a football pitch in Odramacaku, Ayivuni, Ayivu West Division in Arua City this evening. Only one child among the ten aged between 13 to 15 playing football at the time of the tragic incident survived,” a post on ARUA ONE FM read.

“The lifeless bodies are currently lying at Arua Regional referral Hospital.”

What is lightning?

Lightning is a giant spark of electricity in the atmosphere between clouds, the air, or the ground. In the early stages of development, air acts as an insulator between the positive and negative charges in the cloud and between the cloud and the ground.