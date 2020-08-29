The Uganda U17 Girls’ National team has had a fairy-tale run in the FIFA U17 World Cup qualifiers and just one step away from making it to the final tournament.
The outbreak of the COVID-19 that led to the Government enforcing a lockdown caused a halt on a number of events including the crunch tie against Cameroon that was initially slated for May.
Since eliminating Tanzania at the first round phase, the team has not regrouped and there is a concern about the fitness levels of players despite the coaches offering online training drills. And with no clear indication on when the Government will give a green light for sports activities to resume, FUFA and the coaches have continued to encouraged players to intensify personal training.
It is upon this background that the football governing body has extended financial support to 35 players that will be summoned in the provisional squad to go into residential camp soon.
FUFA confirmed that each of the 35 players will receive $100 (about Ush 370,000) as a package to help them continue with personal training as they wait to enter camp.
‘FUFA will release funds to 35 players from the U17 Girls’ national team and each player will receive $100 to aid them in personal training. The coaches have been in constant engagement with them, sharing training manuals as we wait for Government to lift the lockdown on sports activities.’ Confirmed Ahmed Hussein, the FUFA Communications Director.
‘We believe this financial support will help the players to continue with personal training as we working around the team getting to camp in preparation for the games against Cameroon. FUFA is ready to support the team so that we realize our target of qualifying to the 2021 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in India.’ He added.
Uganda will face Cameroon in the final qualifying round of the 2021 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers with the first leg in Kampala slated to take place between 31st October- 2nd November 2020 and a return leg a fortnight later.
Full Squad
Goalkeepers
Daphine Nyayenga- Uganda Martyrs High School
Joan Namusisi – Isra Soccer Academy
Zulaika Ngamita – Asubo Gafford Ladies
Gift Nasasira – Maroons WFC
Defenders
Grace Aluka – Kawempe Muslim Ladies
Samalie Nakacwa – Kawempe Muslim Ladies
Sumaya Komuntale – Tooro Queens
Bira Naddunga – Olila High School
Gillian Akadinda – Olila High School
Gloria Namugerwa – Uganda Martyrs High School
Stella Musubuka – Kawemoe Muslim Ladies
Patricia Akiror – Ajax Queens FC
Winnie Kwatira – Jinja United FC
Devine Mirembe – Asubo Gafford Ladies FC
Shamira Nalugya – Kawempe Muslim Ladies
Shakira Nyinagahirwa – Kawempe Muslim Ladies
Kevin Nakacwa – Uganda Martyrs High School
Moreen Nangonzi – Ajax Queens FC
Aucho Kagongo – St. Noa
Ruth Nyakato – Tooro Queens FC
Phiona Matama- Watoto Girls
Sumaya Kyomuhendo – Isra Soccer Academy
Sumaya Tibazalika – Sumaya (Wakiso)
Forwards
Juliet Nalukenge – Kawempe Muslim Ladies
Zaina Nandede – She Kataka FC
Fauzia Najjemba – Kampala Queens
Hadijjah Nandago – Kawempe Muslim Ladies
Margaret Kunihira – Kawempe Muslim Ladies
Catherine Nagadya – Uganda Martyrs High School
Zaitun Namaganda – Taggy High School
Eva Nagayi – Rines WFC
Ritah Mushimire – Kawempe Muslim Ladies
Kamuyati Naigaga – Taggy High School
Esther Adokole – She Kataka FC
Brenda Munyana – Uganda Martyrs High School