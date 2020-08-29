The Uganda U17 Girls’ National team has had a fairy-tale run in the FIFA U17 World Cup qualifiers and just one step away from making it to the final tournament.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 that led to the Government enforcing a lockdown caused a halt on a number of events including the crunch tie against Cameroon that was initially slated for May.

Since eliminating Tanzania at the first round phase, the team has not regrouped and there is a concern about the fitness levels of players despite the coaches offering online training drills. And with no clear indication on when the Government will give a green light for sports activities to resume, FUFA and the coaches have continued to encouraged players to intensify personal training.

It is upon this background that the football governing body has extended financial support to 35 players that will be summoned in the provisional squad to go into residential camp soon.

FUFA confirmed that each of the 35 players will receive $100 (about Ush 370,000) as a package to help them continue with personal training as they wait to enter camp.

‘FUFA will release funds to 35 players from the U17 Girls’ national team and each player will receive $100 to aid them in personal training. The coaches have been in constant engagement with them, sharing training manuals as we wait for Government to lift the lockdown on sports activities.’ Confirmed Ahmed Hussein, the FUFA Communications Director.

‘We believe this financial support will help the players to continue with personal training as we working around the team getting to camp in preparation for the games against Cameroon. FUFA is ready to support the team so that we realize our target of qualifying to the 2021 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in India.’ He added.

Uganda will face Cameroon in the final qualifying round of the 2021 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers with the first leg in Kampala slated to take place between 31st October- 2nd November 2020 and a return leg a fortnight later.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers

Daphine Nyayenga- Uganda Martyrs High School

Joan Namusisi – Isra Soccer Academy

Zulaika Ngamita – Asubo Gafford Ladies

Gift Nasasira – Maroons WFC

Defenders

Grace Aluka – Kawempe Muslim Ladies

Samalie Nakacwa – Kawempe Muslim Ladies

Sumaya Komuntale – Tooro Queens

Bira Naddunga – Olila High School

Gillian Akadinda – Olila High School

Gloria Namugerwa – Uganda Martyrs High School

Stella Musubuka – Kawemoe Muslim Ladies

Patricia Akiror – Ajax Queens FC

Winnie Kwatira – Jinja United FC

Devine Mirembe – Asubo Gafford Ladies FC

Shamira Nalugya – Kawempe Muslim Ladies

Shakira Nyinagahirwa – Kawempe Muslim Ladies

Kevin Nakacwa – Uganda Martyrs High School

Moreen Nangonzi – Ajax Queens FC

Aucho Kagongo – St. Noa

Ruth Nyakato – Tooro Queens FC

Phiona Matama- Watoto Girls

Sumaya Kyomuhendo – Isra Soccer Academy

Sumaya Tibazalika – Sumaya (Wakiso)

Forwards

Juliet Nalukenge – Kawempe Muslim Ladies

Zaina Nandede – She Kataka FC

Fauzia Najjemba – Kampala Queens

Hadijjah Nandago – Kawempe Muslim Ladies

Margaret Kunihira – Kawempe Muslim Ladies

Catherine Nagadya – Uganda Martyrs High School

Zaitun Namaganda – Taggy High School

Eva Nagayi – Rines WFC

Ritah Mushimire – Kawempe Muslim Ladies

Kamuyati Naigaga – Taggy High School

Esther Adokole – She Kataka FC

Brenda Munyana – Uganda Martyrs High School