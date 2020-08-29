Uganda Premier League side Onduapraka FC have continued with preparations for the forthcoming season by bolstering their squad.

The Arua based side has signed goalkeeper Augustine Opoka on a two-year deal. This was confirmed by the Caterpillars on Saturday.

‘Welcome goalkeeper Augustine Opoka from Busoga United FC who has joined us on a 2-year deal.’ The Club confirmed on its social media platforms.

Opoka joins Gabriel Matata, Augustine Akoch, Opiyo Nelson, Emmanuel Odur, Okech Emmanuel, Bony Musema, Jerry Jakisa and Kennedy Atibuni. and Okello Jasper as the other new signings for Onduparaka FC in this transfer window.

Prior to joining Busoga United FC, Opoka had featured for Kamapala University in the University Football League.

However, he had failed to command a starting slot at the Jinja based club with Rogers Omedwa being the first choice goalkeeper.

In a related development, the Caterpillars also named former Uganda Cranes player Dan Obote as their chief scout in Lango and North East region.