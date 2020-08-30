Stiker Fahad Bayo endured a losing start to his spell at Ashdod FC in the Israel Premier League after suffering defeat at the hands of Hapoel Kiryat Shmona.

This was the first game for the 2020-21 Israel Premier League that got underway on Saturday.

Bayo who recently moved to Ashdod from Uganda Premier League Champions Vipers SC made his debut, coming off the bench in the 2-0 loss at the Yud Alef Stadium.

Eugune Ansah and Lucielmo Palhano Soares got a goal each to guide the visitors to victory.

Bayo came on with ten minutes to play, replacing Dean David but couldn’t help his side from losing.

His fellow countryman, Timothy Awany who is into his second season at Ashdod FC played full-time.

They will return to action on 12th September 2020 away to Hapoel Tel Aviv who also lost their season opener to Hapoel Kfar Saba.