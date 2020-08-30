Uganda Cranes forward William Kizito Luwagga continued with his brilliant form as the 2020-21 Israeli Premier League got underway on Saturday.

Luwagga scored the winning goal against Hapoel Tel Aviv as his team, Hapoel Kfar Saba went ahead to secure a 2-1 win on Saturday.

This was the fourth goal for the former Vipers SC player in as many games. In the just concluded Toto Cup Liga Al, Luwagga scored three goals, including a brace against M. Petach Tikva with the other goal coming against Bnei Yehuda.

On Saturday at Levita Soccer Stadium, Hapoel Kfar Saba took the lead Omer Fadida in the 20th minute when he stepped up to convert from the spot.

The visitors levelled matters through Omri Altman, eight minutes after the hour mark.

However, Luwagga helped Hapoel Kfar Saba to regain their lead in the 78th minute, a goal that eventually secured all three points.

The team will return to action on 12th September 2020 on the road against M. Petach Tikva.