Different players craft and front varying reasons for the choice of their destinations in life.



The attractive sign-on fees, salaries, allowances, influence from external forces, desire for playing time and sheer love for the respective clubs in the box are some of the push factors that lure players.



Kajjansi United Football Club midfielder Arafat Usama will still play at the same entity for the next two seasons.



The offensive player inked a contract extension with the club christened as “The Potters”.

Apparently, one of the conditions set is the desire to be accorded as much playing time as possible.



Of course Usama’s demand is a tall order of sorts given the injury epoch that hit him last season.



To that effect, he has vowed to better his performances prior to the 2020-21 season in the Buganda Regional league.



“I missed many games due to the injury last season Next season, I will work for more playing time when really fit. The fans should expect a lot from all of us a team as we work for promotion to the FUFA Big League and a respectable finish in the Uganda Cup.” Usama, a brother to goalkeeper Ismail Watenga confessed.



Other beef ups:



The Potters whose Uganda Clays play ground surface has been regreened have also brought on board goalkeeper Jackson Kigozi and defender Ivan Kakumba.

The regional leagues across the country are expected to kick off late November 2020.