Egypt Premier League:

Smouha 3-0 Tanta

El Gouna 2-0 Arab Contractors

Uganda Cranes striker Derrick Paul Nsibambi scored for the second successive match for Smouha in the Egypt Premier League.

On Sunday, Nsibambi netted as Smouha Sports Club easily overcame Tanta 3-0 in Alexanderia.

Sherif Reda got the opener as early as the first minute before Nsibambi’s goal two minutes to the half time break.

When the second half kicked off, the Ugandan forward was replaced by Ahmed Homos as manager Hamada Sedki plotted for a fresh Blue Waves’ second half

Salah Mohsen wrapped up the scoring business with a 72nd minute goal for the deserved victory.

Nsibambi had also also scored during Smouha’s one all draw with Tala’ea El-Gaish on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Allan Kyambadde was introduced in the 46th minute when as El-Gouna beat Arab Contractors 2-0 in El-Gouna.

Kyambadde took over midfielder Islam Roshdi’s place to prove versatility after he had been deployed as a right wing back when they lost 1-0 to giants Al Ahly last week.

Al Ahly Sports Club currently leads the table standings with 62 points from 23 matches.

Abdul Lumala’s Pyramids and Zamalek are jointly tied on 45 points apiece.

Smouha is currently positioned 5th on the log with 31 points accumulated from 23 games played.