Mwananchi Day 2020:

Young Africans 2-0 Aigle Noir

Before thousands of passionate fans, Young Africans Football Club successfully held their 2020 Mwananchi day jubilation at the Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium, Dar es salaam on Sunday, 30th August.

The home side edged visiting 10 man Aigle Noir from Burundi 2-0 before a fully filled stadium.

Tuisila Kisinda and Michael Sarpong were on target for the 1935 founded club in either halves of the well cheered match.

Kisinda raced onto Feisal Salum’s defence splitter before he expertly finished past the advancing goalkeeper Erick Johola.

Aigle Noir played the match with 10 men following an early red card to Yanick Nkurunziza on the stroke of half time.

Koffi Kouassi had been cautioned in the 8th minute of the match.

Before the opening goal, Young Africans got close to breaking the deadlock through Deus Kaseke’s shot off an acute angle in the 38th minute.

Young Africans 2-0 Aigle Noir match highlights (Credit: Azam TV)

Six minutes into the second half, Mukoko Tonombe delivered a kingpin cut back for Ghanaian Sarpong who powerfully nodded home past Johola for the second goal.

New signing Carols Carlinhos was introduced in the final 10 minutes of the game.

The exciting Angolan was on the receiving end of a decently laid ball from Rwandese skipper Harunah Niyonzima producing a venomous left-footed shot that was well saved by the goalkeeper.

A section of delighted Young African fans in the terraces (Credit: Young Africans SC Media)

Efforts for the visitors to pull a goal back hit a dead end despite close attempts by Asman Ndikumana in the closing minutes.

First, Ndikumana’s acrobatic volley inside the goal area was a routine collection for Young African’s goalkeeper Mnata Metacha.

This was the first official match for Young African’s new coach, Zlatko Krmpotic, a Serbian native.

Young Africans management optimally utilized the opportunity to officially unveil their new signings who will be used for the 2020-21 season.

Former Tanzanian president Jakaya Kikwete waves to the spectators (Credit: Young Africans SC Media)

The Mwananchi day was also graced by former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete.

Musician Harmonize thrilled the thousands of spectators who were donned in the club’s traditional colours of yellow and green.

Audio: Official Young African’s song by Harmonize

Team Line Ups:

Young Africans XI: Mnata Metacha (G.K), Shomari Kibwana, Yassin Mustafa, Abdallah Shaibu, Bakari Mwamnyeto, Mukoko Tonombe, Tuisila Kisinda, Feisal Salum, Michael Sarpong, Ditram Nchimbi, Deus Kaseke

Subs: Farouk Shikalo, Ramadhani Kabwili, Said Makapu, Haruna Niyonzima, Junior Waziri, Carols Carlinhos, Musa Farid

Head coach: Zlatko Krmpotic (Serbia)

Aigle Noir XI: Erick Johola (G.K), Merci D. Ndikumana, Desire Honomou, Hamza Hitimana, Yanick Nkurunziza, Masoud Marcisse, Koffi Kouassi, Asman Ndikumana, Blanchare Ngabonziza, Christ Attegbe, Frank Nzojibwami

Subs: Manugulilo Lukumbuzya (G.K), Jules Missago, Henry Msanga, Tresor Mossi, Abbe Coulibaly, Edward Mchele, Antonie Mugisha

Head Coach: Gustave Niyonkuru (Burundi)