Teams in the Uganda Premier League are busy preparing for the new season despite the fact that Government is yet to give sports a green light to resume.

Like any other team, Onduparaka FC is bolstering their squad with new arrivals in a bid to ably compete next season.

The Caterpillars have been one of the busiest teams in the transfer market and continued with the spending spree by adding two new players to the ever growing list.

Defensive midfielder Simon Okot and goalkeeper Stephen Ogiramoi have on Monday joined the Arua based side, signing two and three-year contracts respectively.

Okot joins Onduapraka FC from Katwe United FC while Ogiramoi from Northern regional league side U-Touch FC.

The arrival of the duo means the Arua based side has now signed 10 players so far. These include Gabriel Matata, Augustine Opoka, Jerry Jakisa and Jasper Okello.

The others are Augustine Akoch, Nelson Opio, Emmanuel Odur and Bonny Musema.