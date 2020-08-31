Bidvest Wits 1-0 Kaizer Chiefs

Baroka 1-0 Sundowns

For the third successive game, Denis Onyango wasn’t in the Mamelodi Sundowns but this time round, they failed to win as they fell to Baroka FC 1-0.

The Brazilians had an opportunity to go top after rivals for the title this season, Kaizer Chiefs slipped at Bidvest Wits in the game played earlier on the day.

Sundowns needed just a point to overtake Chiefs but failed to react after going a goal down courtesy of Ananias Gebhardt header from a corner kick that caught Zambian Kennedy Mweene flat footed.

The defeat means that both Chiefs and Sundowns are tied on 53 points with the former on top courtesy of a better goal difference.

Remaining two fixtures

Chiefs will take on Chippa United and Baroka in their remaining two games on Wednesday and Saturday respectively.

On the same days and time, Sundowns battle Black Leopards and Stellenbosch in that order.