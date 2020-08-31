Tanzania Community Shield (Ngao Ya Jamii 2020):

Simba 2-0 Namungo

Simba Sports Club successfully defended the community shield in Tanzania.

This followed a 2-0 victory over Namungo at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Memorial Stadium in Arusha on Sunday, 30th August 2020.

A goal in each half from team skipper John Raphael Bocco and new signing Bernard Morrison inspired Sven Vandenbroeck’s coached side to victory.

Captain Bocco scored the day’s opening goal, a well-struck penalty as early as the 7th minute.

Bocco placed the ball to the left side as the goalkeeper Nourdine Barola dived the wrong way.

Referee Frank Komba pointed to the stop after defender Steven Duah had brought down new signing Bernard Morrison in the forbidden area.

In the 17th minute Namungo had an attempt towards goal by Steven Sey but Simba’s goalkeeper Aishi Manula was equal to the task at hand.

Morrison had another energetic run down the left wing before his cut back was tapped straight towards goalkeeper by Zambia’s Clatous Chota Chama after 20 minutes.

Striker Bernard Morrison celebrates his goal in Arusha (Credit: Simba SC Media)

Simba returned the same side as they completed the first stanza.

Ten minutes into the second half, Simba claimed a penalty when Hassan Dilunga seemed to have been fouled by defender Mohamed Jafary although the referee picked no interest at all.

Morrison successfully completed a well-coordinated chain of passing orchestrated by Yassin Mzamiru.

Mzamiru dribbled from midway the field of play, had a wall pass exchange with Bocco before passing to Chama who slipped the ball through the legs of Jafary to release a totally unmarked Morrison and finish the ball with a beautiful curl into the top left corner of the goal net.

Jonas Mkude receives the dummy cheque of Tz Shs 500,000 for the man of the match performance (Credit: Simba SC Media)

Jonas Mkude was named man of the match for the outstanding performance and earned Tz Shs. 500,000 (cash).

Meddie Kagere, a Rwandese nationalized citizen of Ugandan descent was introduced in the final 11 minutes, taking over a slot for Bocco.

Kagere was top scorer in the Tanzania Premier League last season with 22 goals.

Meanwhile, Simba humiliated Arusha 6-0 at the same facility on Monday, August 31, 2020.

Luis Miquissone netted a hat-trick with Kagere bagging a brace. The other goal came from Larry Bwalya.

The 2020-21 Tanzania Premier League will kick off this coming weekend.

Simba 2-0 Namungo match highlights in Arusha (Credit: Azam TV)

Team Line Ups:

Simba Sports Club XI: Aishi Manula (G.K), Shomari Kapombe, Hussein Mohamed, Joash Onyango, Juma Kennedy, Jonas Mkude, Hassan Dilunga, Yassin Mzamiru, John Bocco, Clatous Chota Chama, Bernard Morrison

Subs: Beno Kakola, David Kameta, Ibrahim Ame, Said Ndemla, Larry Bwalya, Meddie Kagere, Ibrahim Ajibu

Head Coach: Sven Vandenbroeck

Namungo XI: Nourdine Barola (G.K), Rogers Gabriel, Jafary Mohamed, Steven Duah, Hamis Fakhi, Humoud Abdighalim, Abeid Athuman, Lucas Kikoti, Steven Sey, Styve Nzigamasabo, Sixtus Sabilo

Subs: Lucas Chembeja, Haruna Shamte, Aman Kyata, Hamis Khalifa, Shiza Kichuya, Hashim Manyanya, Blaise Bigirimana

Head Coach: Thiery Hitimana

Match Officials: