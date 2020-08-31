Tanzania Community Shield (Ngao Ya Jamii 2020):
- Simba 2-0 Namungo
Simba Sports Club successfully defended the community shield in Tanzania.
This followed a 2-0 victory over Namungo at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Memorial Stadium in Arusha on Sunday, 30th August 2020.
A goal in each half from team skipper John Raphael Bocco and new signing Bernard Morrison inspired Sven Vandenbroeck’s coached side to victory.
Captain Bocco scored the day’s opening goal, a well-struck penalty as early as the 7th minute.
Bocco placed the ball to the left side as the goalkeeper Nourdine Barola dived the wrong way.
Referee Frank Komba pointed to the stop after defender Steven Duah had brought down new signing Bernard Morrison in the forbidden area.
In the 17th minute Namungo had an attempt towards goal by Steven Sey but Simba’s goalkeeper Aishi Manula was equal to the task at hand.
Morrison had another energetic run down the left wing before his cut back was tapped straight towards goalkeeper by Zambia’s Clatous Chota Chama after 20 minutes.
Simba returned the same side as they completed the first stanza.
Ten minutes into the second half, Simba claimed a penalty when Hassan Dilunga seemed to have been fouled by defender Mohamed Jafary although the referee picked no interest at all.
Subscribe to the Kawowo Sports Rugby Switch
Morrison successfully completed a well-coordinated chain of passing orchestrated by Yassin Mzamiru.
Mzamiru dribbled from midway the field of play, had a wall pass exchange with Bocco before passing to Chama who slipped the ball through the legs of Jafary to release a totally unmarked Morrison and finish the ball with a beautiful curl into the top left corner of the goal net.
Jonas Mkude was named man of the match for the outstanding performance and earned Tz Shs. 500,000 (cash).
Meddie Kagere, a Rwandese nationalized citizen of Ugandan descent was introduced in the final 11 minutes, taking over a slot for Bocco.
Kagere was top scorer in the Tanzania Premier League last season with 22 goals.
Meanwhile, Simba humiliated Arusha 6-0 at the same facility on Monday, August 31, 2020.
Luis Miquissone netted a hat-trick with Kagere bagging a brace. The other goal came from Larry Bwalya.
The 2020-21 Tanzania Premier League will kick off this coming weekend.
Team Line Ups:
Simba Sports Club XI: Aishi Manula (G.K), Shomari Kapombe, Hussein Mohamed, Joash Onyango, Juma Kennedy, Jonas Mkude, Hassan Dilunga, Yassin Mzamiru, John Bocco, Clatous Chota Chama, Bernard Morrison
Subs: Beno Kakola, David Kameta, Ibrahim Ame, Said Ndemla, Larry Bwalya, Meddie Kagere, Ibrahim Ajibu
Head Coach: Sven Vandenbroeck
Namungo XI: Nourdine Barola (G.K), Rogers Gabriel, Jafary Mohamed, Steven Duah, Hamis Fakhi, Humoud Abdighalim, Abeid Athuman, Lucas Kikoti, Steven Sey, Styve Nzigamasabo, Sixtus Sabilo
Subs: Lucas Chembeja, Haruna Shamte, Aman Kyata, Hamis Khalifa, Shiza Kichuya, Hashim Manyanya, Blaise Bigirimana
Head Coach: Thiery Hitimana
Match Officials:
- Center Referee: Frank Komba
- 1st Assistant Referee: Mohamed Mkono
- 2nd Assistant Referee: Ahmed Arajiga