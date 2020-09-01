Few sportsmen themselves with abundant options on the table as regards their prospective destiny.

Holding midfielder Deo Isejja is therefore a blessed entity given the wide variety of offers being presented to him.

Isejja finds himself in a healthy selection dilemma about his next destination prior to the start of the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League.

Christened Kante, Isejja has been playing at Kyetume Football Club.

Upon expiry of his employment contract with The Slaughters, he has been open to various parties as he weighs the offers.

“When my employment contract at Kyetume Football Club ended at the end of the 2019-20 season, I have been engaged in contract renewal but also, am open to offers from other clubs,” he disclosed.

The hard-working midfielder, a former student at Busoga High School in Kamuli, has been approached by a number of clubs in the Uganda Premier League as Express, BUL, and Wakiso Giants.

Besides the unquestionable work ethic on the field of play, Kante is blessed with awesome positional discipline, ball passing technique from all ranges, and tackling.