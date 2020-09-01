Uganda Cranes roving right back Nicholas Wakiro Wadada has in a special way appreciated the special passion from the Azam Football Club fans brigade.

“I am extremely humbled for the special love showered to me by the Azam FC fans brigade. This is very encouraging and motivating as well especially as we look forward to a new season,” Wadada noted.

The Azam fans designed a special art piece, drawn to depict the real person of Wadada.

Arguably Azam’s best player in the past epoch, the industrious player was also named the best defender in the entire Tanzania Premier League for the 2019-20 season.

Nicholas Wakiro Wadada (Holding the special art piece) with some of the Azam players and some fans

This art piece was drawn by a group of Azam enthusiasts and officially handed over to Wadada who remains indebted to the fans at all times.

“Fans are a special character of people. They push us in challenging and the best moments. I am honored for this gift which to me propels me to work even harder,” Wadada added.

Wadada played in three-quarters of Azam’s matches during the season in which they finished third behind champions Simba and Young Africans.

He was also among the players with the most assists in the entire season, recording 9 to his name with one goal scored.

Nicholas Wakiro Wadada smiles during a session with Azam Football Club

Azam will represent Tanzania in the CAF Confederation Cup alongside Namungo.

Simba and Young Africans shall play in the CAF Champions League.

With the community shield match played on Sunday (Simba beat Namungo 2-1), the attention and focus will swiftly turn to the domestic league this weekend.

Meanwhile, Azam played to a one-all draw with Tanzanian Prisons in a pre-season friendly match over the weekend.

Tanzania is also home to offensive midfielder Boban Zirintusa Bogere (Mutibwa Sugar), Zziwa and goalkeeper Cleo Ssetubba both at Biashara United.