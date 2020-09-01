BUL Football Club player Robert Mukoghotya has set his targets ahead of the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League season.

The winger-cum-forward who had a blissful season with the Jinja based club last season is earning an improved personal performance.

“My target next season is to play better than I did last season. I want to be a team player,” Mukoghotya notes.

Born to John Kanah and Jane Kabugho in Bwera, Kasese, Mukoghotya made his breakthrough moment after lifting the Masaza Cup trophy in 2016 with Buddu.

In that very year, Mukoghotya finished with 7 goals, one short of the top scorer of the annual championship.

Robert Mukoghotya inn action against Proline at Lugogo Robert Mukoghotya

He also believes that with improved and consistent performance for the club, he will also be considered for the national team (Uganda Cranes) duty.

“My prime goal as a person is to have the best performances week in, week out so that I am consistent and I am considered for the national team,” Mukoghotya adds.

After the Masaza Cup triumph in 2016 with Buddu, he was recruited by Kefa Kisala to Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

After one and a half seasons, he was loaned to Mbarara based FUFA Big League outfit, Nyamityobora Football Club.

At Nyamitybora, he scored 7 goals that inspired Abanykare to the Uganda Premier League in the 2018 season.

His loan spell ended and URA, under Sam Ssimbwa as head coach, recalled him back.

When the employment contract at URA came to an end, he was signed by Peter Onen at BUL in the 2019-20 season.

Last season, Mukoghotya scored five goals at BUL Football Club as the Eastern Giants completed the season in 6th position with 36 points from 25 games.

Profile:

Full Names: Robert Mukoghotya

Robert Mukoghotya Nick-Nam e: Mukongo

e: Mukongo Father: John Kanah

John Kanah Mother : Jane Kabugho

: Jane Kabugho Place of Birth: Bwera, Kasese

Bwera, Kasese Education : Karambi SS (S1 ) – 2011, Bwera (S2-S4), Citizens High School, Mbarara (S5), Blessed Sacrament Kimaanya SS, Masaka (S6)

: Karambi SS (S1 ) – 2011, Bwera (S2-S4), Citizens High School, Mbarara (S5), Blessed Sacrament Kimaanya SS, Masaka (S6) Playing Career: Buddu Ssaza (2016), URA (2016-2017), Nyamitybora (2018-19), BUL (2018-Todate)

Achievements