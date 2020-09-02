The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has ordered left-back Disan Galiwango to pay Shs 25,000,000 to his former club.

Through the FUFA Dispute Resolution Chamber, on the case of ExpressFC Uganda Vs Disan Galiwango, the player has been directed to pay the aforementioned sum of money.

Galiwango has been ordered to refund the Shs 15,000,000 he had been paid as sign-on fees by Express last November and compensate the club for breach of contract amounting Shs 10,000,000.

In November 2019, Express reached an agreement with Galiwango under the preliminary contract (pre-contact) agreement.

The FUFA Dispute Resolution Chamber has also told Express Football Club to provide the account number onto which the money will be availed.

The FUFA Dispute Resolution Chamber's Decision on the case of Express FC Vs Disan Galiwango. 1. The player, Dissan… Posted by Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) on Wednesday, 2 September 2020

“Express FC Uganda should avail the account number on which the amounts shall be

deposited,” the statement further reads.

Galiwango signed a three-year contract at the reigning Uganda Premier League champions Vipers.

The move prompted Express to file a formal protest to the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).

Galiwango has since been unveiled by Vipers Sports Club.