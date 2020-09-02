Ugandan athlete Joshua Cheptegei’s 5000m world record breaking performance has been voted World Athletics’ August Moment of the Month.

Cheptegei edged Kenyan Timothy Cheruiyot, Norwegian Karsten Warholm and American Valerie Allman in the retweet vote organized by the World athletics governing body.

Retweet to vote for @kwarholm’s European 400m hurdles record of 46.87, the 2nd fastest EVER pic.twitter.com/NwaZgpBxb4 — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) September 1, 2020

Cheruiyot posted 3:28.45 over 1500m, Karsten Warholm became the new holder of the 2nd fastest European 400m hurdles record at 46.87 while Valerie set a US discus record of 70.15m.

We have a winner



Thanks to his phenomenal 5000m world record, @joshuacheptege1 is August’s Moment of the Month pic.twitter.com/hT0Uo6hLCA — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) September 2, 2020

Cheptegei shattered Ethiopian legend Kenenisa Bekele’s 5000m previous best of 12:37.35, set in 2004. The feat was the third time he was breaking a World record in less than a year.