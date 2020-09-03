Ethiopian long distance runner Kenenisa Bekele has lauded in-form Ugandan athlete Joshua Cheptegei before wishing him “all the best” in his 10,000m world record attempt.

Bekele has been the proud owner of the world 10,000m record (26:17.53) for the past 15 years, a time he posted on August 26, 2005 in Brussels, Belgium.

The 38-year old is now rooting for Cheptegei to smash the record that will need the latter running more than 30.83 seconds faster in comparison with his personal best (26:48:36) in the same distance.

Kenenisa Bekele

“I was delighted that the record went to Joshua, one of my NN Running Team mates,” Bekele told World Athletics.

“He is an outstanding talent who is clearly in great form and I wish him all the best in pursuit of the 10,000m world record in Valencia.”

If Cheptegei breaks the 10,000m world record, it will be his fourth global milestone in less than a year following his 5000m track, 5km and 15km successes.