Over the past months, World Rugby has been occupied with elections, forming new strategies, amending the regulations of the game, and other activities all in the bid to make the game safer for the players, more entertaining to the fans, and more sustainable to the funders.

Today, there is great news from the sport’s governing body. World Rugby has launched its search for a new global rugby fan panel to be a part of the future shaping of its broadcast, content production, and social media rugby offering.

In the press release from World Rugby, a global Sports DNA fan study identified that the number of rugby fans was a whopping 405 million after the Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan.

Most notably, the number of female fans continues to grow at more than six times the rate of male fans globally.

A Rugby Cranes fan blows his vuvuzela during the 2017 Elgon Cup Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Thus, World Rugby has opened a recruitment drive until October 9 for the millions of fans worldwide to participate in a fan survey. It is from this fan survey that “super-fans” will be identified and invited to form the global rugby fan panel.

The survey focuses on how global rugby fans consume rugby coverage, and dives into what innovations and content would enhance their viewing experience.

Marissa Pace, World Rugby Chief Marketing Officer, has said that they are committed to giving rugby audiences the best experience possible in whatever way they choose to consume coverage of the sport.

As we look to continue the tremendous audience growth following the Rugby World Cup, there is no better way than consulting fans across the globe to help us understand what will make our content even better and how to attract new audiences. Marissa Pace, World Rugby Chief Marketing Officer.

World Rugby say they are committed to delivering best-in-class viewer experience across broadcast, content, and social media for rugby fans worldwide, across all it’s men’s and women’s tournament properties.

Rugby Cranes fans Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

This is the opportunity for the fans to be part of shaping the future of the sport.