The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy that Egypt won permanently has gone missing.

This was confirmed by former Egyptian and Al Ahly captain Ahmed Shobier on Friday, 4th September 2020.

Christened Captain Shobier, the former Pharoahs goalkeeper made the confirmation on “On Time Sports” show.

Officials of the committee which meets every five years and currently manages the Football Association were surprised that the trophy was not available, in light of their desire to create a museum at the federation headquarters, which would feature the trophy and the national team’s kits. The Egypt Football Association (EFA) board wanted to put trophies and medals in a museum inside the EFA headquarters as the EFA celebrates its 100th anniversary but they were surprised when they found that the trophy was lost and decided to open an investigation Ahmed Shobir, former Egypt National football team captain

The trophy became the North African country property following, the country’s unprecedented success between 2006 and 2010 when their won the title three times in a row.

Egypt were allowed to obtain a special full size replica of the trophy after winning three Africa Cup of Nations titles in a row between 2006 and 2010.

Egypt is the most successful country in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations, having won the trophy seven times since 1957.