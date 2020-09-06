Tanzania Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 1):

Sunday, 6th September 2020 Results:

Ihefu 1-2 Simba

Simba Namungo 1-0 Coastal Union

Coastal Union Biashara Mara United 1-0 Gwambina

Gwambina Young Africans 1-1 Tanzania Prisons

Tanzania Prisons Mtibwa Sugar 0-0 Ruvu Shooting

Ruvu Shooting Dodoma Jiji 1-0 Mwadui

The Tanzania Premier League 2020-21 season finally got underway with six games played on Sunday, September 6, 2020.

It was a hard fought victory for the reigning league and FA cup champions Simba Sports Club.

Simba overcame newly promoted Ihefu Sports Club 2-1 at the Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya City.

Team captain John Raphael Bocco and Yassin Mzamiru scored for for the reigning champions.

Bocco’s opener was a beautifully executed curl into the roof of the net 10 minutes on the clock.

Mponda quickly made amends for Ihefu, five minutes later.

Yassin Mzamiru celebrates with Raphael Bocco (Credit: Simba SC Media)

Mzamiru restored Simba’s lead with five minutes to end the first half connecting Clota Chota Chama’s ship over the advancing goalkeeper with a glancing header.

Both Simba and Ihefu had goals disallowed for off-side calls.

Ihefu 1-2 Simba Highlights (Credit: AberOnline)

Newcomers Dodoma Jiji won 1-0 over Mwadui during the second game played at the Sokoine Stadium.

Namungo kicked off the new season on a sound footing with a slim 1-0 over Coastal Union at the Majaliwa Stadium in Lindi.

Burundian import Blaise Bigirimana scored the all important goal in the 64th minute, beating goalkeeper Abubakar Abasi from close range.

Bigirimana raced onto a long ball from goalkeeper Nourdine Balora, perfectly shielded off defender Martin Silvester before a great finish.

Namungo 1-0 Coastal Union highlights (Credit: Azam TV)

Meanwhile, Biashara Mara United edged newly promoted Gwambina 1-0 at the Karuma Stadium in Mara town during the early kick off duel.

Friday Kevin scored the match winner after donkey work of Gerald Mdamu.

The two newly signed Ugandans Cleo Ssetubba and Joseph Zziwa did not play for Biashara Mara United because of un-finished paperwork on their work permits.

The contest between Mtibwa Sugar and Ruvu Shooting at the CCM Gairo in Morogoro town ended goal-less.

Ugandan born offensive midfielder Boban Zirintusa Bogere played full time for Mtibwa Sugar.

During the flood-lit duel at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium, Young Africans was held by visiting Tanzania Prisons in a one all draw.

Lambert Sabiyanka gave Tanzania Prisons an early lead on 8 minutes with a venomous left footed shot.

Young Africans brought the game level through Ghanian gangly forward Michael Sarpong after 19 minutes.

Young Africans 1-1 Tanzania Prisons highlights (Credit: Super Africa TV)

Match day one continues on Monday, 7th September 2020 with three games.

Nicholas Wakiro Wadada’s Azam will entertain Tanzania Polisi at the Azam Sports Complex in Chamazi, Dar es salaam.

KMC takes on Mbeya City as Kagera Sugar will take on JKT Tanzania.

Monday, 7th September 2020:

Azam Vs Tanzania Polisi – Azam Sports Complex, Chamazi – Dar es salaam (7:00 PM)

KMC Vs Mbeya City

Kagera Sugar Vs JKT Tanzania

Friday, 10th September 2020: