Uganda Premier League side Express FC has promoted four players to their senior team as preparations for the forthcoming season continue.

Four Eaglets have been added to the senior team and these include Sadat Mugenyi, Kevin Ssekimbega, Derrick Lubega Mulumba and Desmond Kanene.

Kanene who was included on the first team towards the end of last season officially graduates into the senior team.

Right back Ssekimbega, a student at Buddo SS has shown potential in the last two seasons with the Junior team and the coaches thought it was to promote him to the senior team.

He was part of the Uganda U17 team that played at last edition of the U17 Africa Cup of Nations in Tanzania.

Mugenyi on the other hand is a goalkeeper. He will join the shot stoppers’ that already has Mathias Muwanga new arrivals Crispus Kusiima and Denis Otim.

Lubega is who is comfortable playing behind the main striker and can also play as a winger.

Despite having a number of promising players, the Red Eagles have only managed to promote Billy Nkata in the last two years. He has also since moved to Katwe United FC after failing to command playing time.