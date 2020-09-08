59th Ostrava Golden Spike

8th September 2020

Women’s 1500m – 20:48 UG Time

Men’s 5000m – 21:08 UG Time

Ugandan athletes Winnie Nanyondo and Jacob Kiplimo return to the track today at the 59th Ostrava Golden Spike in Czech Republic.

Kiplimo makes the men’s 5000m starting list after missing the 10,000 metres at the 2019 World Championships in Doha due to injury.

Nanyondo seeks to impress in the women’s 1500m after finishing 8th at the Monaco Diamond League’s 1000m race last month, posting a season’s best of 2:36.54.

At the Zatopek Memorial, Kiplimo will start in lane 7, competing against favourites Ouassim Ouma (Spain), Yemanerberhan Crippa (Italy) and Ethiopian Selemon Barega.

Winnie Nanyondo (R)

Nanyondo will have to upstage Kenyan Monaco compatriot Faith Kipyegon whose peronal best in the event stands at 3:54:22. The former will start in lane 12.