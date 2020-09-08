Former Bafana Bafana star Quinton Fortune has left Manchester United where he has been coach of the U-23 side.

Fortune who also had a spell at Old Trafford as player for seven years since 1999 and made 129 appearances for the Red Devils has been at the club doing his coaching badges since 2012.

Fortune and Ronaldo during his playing days Credit: Courtesy Photo

Last season, he guided the U-23 Red Devils to promotion to Premier League 2.

He will now be first coach at Reading Football Club in the Championship and United Head of Academy; Nick Cox as quoted by manutd.com has wished him all the best.

“Everyone at the Academy wishes Quinton the best of luck in his new role. All of our coaches, as well as the players, receive a huge amount of development and this is another example of the type of progress that an individual can make within the Academy system. The Under-23s’ promotion was a great achievement for Neil Wood and his staff so we’d like to thank Quinton for his role in that.

All the best for the future, @QuintonFortune



Once a Red, always a Red #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 8, 2020

“We are fortunate to have a pool of excellent coaches in the professional development phase who are ready to take on increased responsibilities. They will work together to support the squad as we look to continue to build on the eight first-team debuts that were made last season.”

Fortune is one of the few African coaches ding their trade in Europe.