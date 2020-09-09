Uganda Cranes offensive midfielder Allan Kateregga is hopeful that he will return to the top desired fitness levels after a lengthy time of competitive non-activity because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Currently stationed at Erbil Sports Club in Iraq, Kateregga was locked down in Erbil city since March 2020.

In a recent interview with Kawowo Sports, the dread-locked offensive midfielder who is popularly known as “Dancing Rasta” has narrated how he has managed to keep his body in shape with in-house training sessions.

Since the lockdown was communicated in Iraq, I have been engaged in some personal work-outs with gym work at least three times every week. This is just to keep my muscles busy since stadiums are closed and some jogging whenever the lockdown was eased a bit. Allan “Dancing Rasta” Kateregga, Midfielder

Uganda Cranes’ Allan Kateregga (right) in action against Ethiopia during the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup in Kenya

The Iraqi Premier League was cancelled like it was done in most parts of the world.

They are expected to resume in October 2020 and the struggle at the moment is to regain the much needed match fitness.

Our league in Iraq was canceled and it is meant to resume again this October. But, we have not started training yet. Fitness wise, we are going to be down especially match fitness because we have not been playing any matches. But, we shall work hard and get back to the best fitness. Allan “Dancing Rasta” Kateregga, Midfielder

Allan “Dancing Rasta” Kateregga (middle) being unveiled at Ebril Sports Club in Iraq in September 2019 Credit: Ebril Sports Club

Kateregga used to train with Sports Club Villa in his budding days at Villa Park, Nsambya in Kampala.

However, his career breakthrough moment arrived when he featured for Sports Club Victoria University (SCVU) during the 2012-13 season.

This opened the doors to his semi-professional ranks when Kenya’s Tusker signed him at the start of the 2013 season.

He returned home and played for Jinja based BUL in the 2014-15 season before returning to Kenya to play for AFC Leopards between 2015 and 2017.

The Dancing Rasta was signed by Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) in 2017, winning the league title before switching to South Africa’s Cape Town City in 2018, scoring once in 11 games.

Allan Kateregga during the AFC Leopards days Credit:

To attain game time, he was loaned to Maritzburg United in 2019, featuring in 8 matches and netted twice.

Kateregga made the grade for Uganda Cranes’ official 23 man squad that played at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, hosted by Egypt.

In 2019, he joined his current team, Erbil Sports Club.

Detailed Profile:

Full name : Allan Kateregga

: Allan Kateregga Nick-Name : Dancing Rasta

: Dancing Rasta Date of Birth : 3 rd June 1994

: 3 June 1994 Place of Birth : Mulago, Kampala – Uganda

: Mulago, Kampala – Uganda Height: 1.75 m (5 ft 9 in)

1.75 m (5 ft 9 in) Playing Position: Attacking midfielder

Football Career

Sports Club Victoria University (2012-2013), Tusker (2013-2014), BUL (2014-2015), AFC Leopards (2015-2017), KCCA (2017-2018), Cape Town City (2018-2019), Maritzburg United (2019 – Loan), Erbil Sports Club (2019 – To date)