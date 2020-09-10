In July this year, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) made a bold step to introduce the Women’s Champions League as a way of improving club football for the women.

The championship would feature the best clubs from across the continent to determine the winner like it is done with the men’s competition.

The CAF Executive Committee has on Thursday approved the format that will be used for the inaugural edition which will start next year.

There shall be qualification to the final tournament with clubs playing in their respective zones and the winners of each of the six zones will qualify to the championship round.

The six zonal winners will be joined by one team from the host country and one other team to make a total of eight. This will only be done for the maiden edition but for the subsequent editions, the host country will have only one representative with the zonal union of the defending champions allowed to have two teams.

‘’Each of the Six CAF Zones will organize qualifiers to determine the finalists for the eight (8) team tournament. The breakdown is as one team from each zone, one team from the host country and one additional team. For the maiden edition, the zonal union of the host country will have two representatives. However, for subsequent editions, the host country will have only one representative whilst the Zonal Union of the defending champion will qualify two teams.’’

The six zones of CAF include;

Zone 1 – North Zone

Zone 2 – Zone West A

Zone 3 – Zone West B

Zone 4 – Central Zone

Zone 5 – Central-East Zone

CAF Zone 6 – Southern Zone

Format of the competition

The eight qualified teams will be drawn into two groups of four teams each in accordance with the regulations.

The competition will be held annually and during the second half of the year

In a related development, CAF has confirmed that the next edition of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations will be played in July 2022.

It should be noted that that the 2020 edition was cancelled due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic.