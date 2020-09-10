The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has set new dates on which the remaining games of both the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup will be played.

In an Executive Committee meeting held on Thursday via video-conferencing, it was agreed that new dates are set due to the escalating spread of COVID-19 in Morocco where the games are supposed to be played.

‘In light of restrictions in the Kingdom of Morocco as a result of COVID-19 pandemic leading to constraints in air travel, the remaining matches of the Total CAF Champions League and Total CAF Confederation Cup has been rescheduled following a request by the Royal Moroccan Football Federation to make way for easy travel of the participating clubs.’ Reads a statement by CAF.

Initially, CAF had set September 4, 5 and 6 for the first leg of the CAF Champions League, while the return legs were scheduled for September 11, 12 and 13 and the final to be played on the 25th of the same month.

The 2019/20 CAF Champions League campaign had reached the semifinal stage with Raja Casablanca (Morocco) pitted against Zamalek FC (Egypt) while Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) are supposed to play Al Ahly (Egypt).

However, new dates have been confirmed as follows

Semi-Final

First Leg: 17 & 18 October 2020

Second Leg: 23 & 24 October 2020

Final: 6 November 2020

Morocco will host the final in case both Wydad and Raja Casablanca reach the final. The same decision will be taken for Egypt to host the final incase Al Ahly and Zamalek go through.

In case a Moroccan club and an Egyptian Club reach the final, there will be a draw to determine the venue for the final.

On the other hand, the CAF Confederation will be played on the following dates;

Semi-Final: 19 & 20 October 2020

Final: 25 October 2020

CAF has also set the dates for the 2020/2021 season for both Champions League and the Confederation Cup.

Interclub 2020/21 season