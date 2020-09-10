The Uganda Rugby Union has handed over personal protective equipment to clubs and facilities in the country as support in preparation for resumption of sports.

The handover event was presided over by the Union president Godwin Kayangwe and members from his executive. This was held at Kyadondo Rugby Club on Thursday morning.

The equipment included face masks, sanitizer concentrate solution, temperature guns and handwashing facilities. These were purchased using the EUR 5000 relief fund received from Rugby Africa.

We are grateful to Rugby Africa for the funds sent to us. The Uganda Rugby Union is committed to support and implement all SOPs as advised by the Ministry of Health in pursuit to kick out COVID-19. Godwin Kayangwe, URU President.

A total of 1454 masks were distributed to the respective clubs classified according to their regions. The central region has the highest number registered with 23 clubs including 4 women’s teams. Universities that compete in rugby like Mbarara University of Science and Technology, Uganda Christian University are part of the beneficiaries.

The temperature guns, sanitizer solution, and handwashing facilities were distributed to the recognized rugby facilities around the country. Each of the 19 rugby facilities received a single set of each of these equipment.

Additionally, the union secretariat office at Lugogo will receive the equipment and facilities that will be distributed to their staff and the referee body.