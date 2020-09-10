In a bid to spread the gospel about youth football development across the country, the Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA) started a nation-wide campaign to involve the different stake holders who are involved in the day-to-day running of grassroot football structures.

It is upon this background that the UYFA initiated the idea of spreading the message across the different corners of the country, making full use of the eight regions that constitute Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).

From Kampala, Buganda, Kitara, Western, North East, Eastern, Northern to the West Nile regions, UYFA laid a strategy to reach the concerned parties involved in youth football.

Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA) Executive officials during the launch of the sensitization programes in Lungujja, Kampala.

The development comes in the wake of FUFA’s planned reforms for all football academies in Uganda.

Therefore, UYFA held a press conference earlier this week about the nation-wide sensitization programe (8th -11th September 2020) at the FUFA Special Interest Groups (SIG’s) officials in Lungujja, Kampala.

John Bosco Masiko, the chairman of Uganda Youth Football Association addressed the media flanked by other executive committee members.

Masiko retaliated the essence of the regional sensitization programme.

“The UYFA regional sensitization program is to empower all the people involved in youth football across the country.” Masiko noted.

John Bosco Masiko

In Buganda, the sub regions around Entebbe road, West Buganda, Greater Mukono and Great Masaka under the different persons as Shafik Kakooza, Tonny Mukasa, Musa Mukasa, Fred Ocweyi and Ibra Kakeeto.

The Northern region has two sub-regions Acholi and Lango whose sessions were conducted by Paul Ochen Maldin and Morrise Otidi.

Kampala (Makindye, Central and Lubaga) was handled by Mansoor Kabugo, Patrick and Betty Mayanja as the divisions of Nakawa and Kawempe were handled by Sande Male and Gerald Kavuma.

Kitara region (Edward and Albert sub-regions) was handled by Muhamed, Morris Muhindo and a one Juma.

Former Uganda Cranes international Nathan Mutenza will be in charge of the Eastern region (Busoga sub-region) at Bulumbandi Primary School in Iganga (Next to Saza ground).

UYFA officials during the launch of the sensitization programme.

Gad Batuuse will handle Bugisu sub-region at Dream Palace Hotel in Mbale and Bernard Owori handled Bukedi at the King George IV Memorial Stadium in Tororo.

John Erebu was in charge of the North East region in Soroti during a live talk show held at the Voice of Teso 88.4 FM.

In the West Nile region, Bosco Dudu will handle the sensitization at Continental Hotel in Arua on Friday, 11th September 2020.

On the same day, the Western region will also hold their sensitization programmes in the two sub-regions of Ankole and Kigezi.

Salim Twaha will handle the Ankole sub-region at Kakyeeka Stadium in Mbarara City as Andrew Amanya will be in charge of Kigezi sub-region at New Foundation Primary School, Kabale.

All these are initiatives are streamlined to ensure that academies are well structured with strong and firm roots of establishment before licensing can be fully executed.