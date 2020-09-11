The Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed new dates for the Total African Nations Championship.

Initially scheduled for 4-25 April 2020 and postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the final tournament of the Total African Nations Championship Cameroon 2020 will now take place on 16 January to 7 February 2021.

At its meeting on Thursday, 10 September 2020 via video-conference, the CAF Executive Committee confirmed the decision, among others.

The Committee ratified the decisions of the CAF Emergency Committee on the resumption of the qualifiers for the Total Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 qualifiers and the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

In addition, the 4th substitution rule in the event of extra time at the knockout stages of the competitions will be applied.

Also, the final tournament of the Total African Nations Championship Algeria 2022 will be rescheduled to January 2023.

The exact dates are to be discussed with the Algerian Football Federation.

Meanwhile, the CAF Elective General Assembly 2021 will be held on 12 March 2021 in Rabat, Morocco.

Also, the timeline relating to the electoral process to the Presidency and to the CAF Executive Committee was confirmed.

11 September 2020 will be the opening of the reception of candidatures and this will close officially on 12th November 2020.

On 11 January 2021, the names of the successful candidates will be communicated to all national associations before the elective general assembly on 12 March 2021.



