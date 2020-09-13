Denis Onyango returned to the Mamelodi Sundowns line up and kept a clean sheet as his side won 1-0 against Bloemfontein Celtic to lift the Nedbank Cup.

Gaston Sirino scored the winner in the second half to ensure the Brazilians completed a domestic treble.

However, the Nedbank Cup could be stripped after Pitso Mosimane named defender Thebogo Langerman among the substitutes yet he was suspended for the encounter after getting a fourth yellow card in the win over Black Leopards in the PSL last weekend.

“”I’m not aware of that,” Mosimane responded when asked if he knew Langerman was suspended.

“I’m not aware of that. How come you are asking me, as the coach? I’ll ask the club,” Mosimane reacted when asked about the matter in the post match press conference according to Kickoff.

“You know my opinion about football, you must win football on the pitch.

“If you have to win outside the pitch because there’s something like this or that… okay, if you win you win, you know how you won.

“You know how football is. Bloemfontein Celtic in 2012 they won the Telkom [Knockout] Cup [against Sundowns] with a ball that never crossed the line. Who talks about it now?

“I don’t do admin at the club, I don’t do that. I focus on coaching the team and if I have reports on certain issues, of course, I can’t be a coach who doesn’t observe all those things.

“But I don’t know about that. I’m not aware at this point in time. The management will have to tell us about all this. But you must win on the pitch, neh?

“Imagine you are going to raise the trophy…’Oh, by the way there was this thing’ and where’s the trophy? And then you celebrate. I mean really.”

Regarding team sheets, the NFL Handbook states: ‘If a Player’s name appears on the team sheet he will be deemed, for the purposes of these Rules, to have participated in the match except if a Member Club removes a Player’s name from the team sheet before the match.’

“The exact punishment for this type of error or misconduct is up to the League, but the rules also state that Celtic will need to follow a number of specific procedures if they plan to follow through formally with their protest,” writes KickOff.

Its understood that Celtic have already petitioned over the matter and SAFA could have a big decision to make over the next few days.