There is uncertainty surrounding the restart of sports in the country and it has become inevitable for the cricket season to be called off.

The global pandemic caught cricket off guard, with the lockdown taking effect before the 2020 season could start. There was a spillover of the 2019 season into 2020 that delayed the start of this year’s league, but eventually, Aziz Damani were able to retain their title for the 3rd time in a row.

There were also some boardroom issues to deal with as teams were yet to agree on the number of national team players that can be allowed in each team. However, this was resolved when it was unanimously agreed upon that the decision should differ to next season.

Aziz Damani’s Brian Masaba and Saudi Islam run between the wickets during last season’s title decider against Challengers at the Lakeside Oval in Entebbe Credit: John Batanudde

A communication from Uganda Cricket Association to clubs indicates that it will impossible to play league cricket in 2020. This is mainly due to the fact that there is not enough time to have a full cricket season. This decision affects both the men and the ladies as neither of the leagues had started.

It was a very difficult decision to make but the best under the current circumstances. We have run our permutations and will not be able to complete the scheduled leagues having in mind the time left in the year. Martin Ondeko, CEO Uganda Cricket

It has been a difficult year for cricketers who have not been able to hit any balls this year locally, and this means that most of them are not even able to earn anything from their clubs since there is no activity.

All hope is not lost though on any cricket as the association plans to have a T10 tournament and an Elite League for the top players to make sure that they don’t lose their touch. This will definitely be done in line with social distancing guidelines to ensure the safety of players and match officials.