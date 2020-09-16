Former International Amatauer Athletics Federation (IAAF) (Present day World Athletics) President, Lamine Diack and his son Papa Massata have been found guilty of corruption and sentenced to jail.

Diack has on Tuesday, been found guilty for accepting bribes to cover up doping test results for Russian athletes who took part in the 2012 Olympics in London.

The 87-year old Senegalese has been handed a four-year jail sentence, two of which are suspended, and a maximum fine of €500,000 ($594,000).

Diack who has been under house arrest in Paris, France since 2015 has been investigated by French authorities and it was found that he took a bribe of more than 3 million euros to cover up for the cheating.

The judge also stated that that the bribes Diack solicited were for “full protection,” allowing the athletes who should have been suspended “purely and simply to escape sanctions.” His lawyers, however said they would appeal.

He served as the President of the IAAF between 1999 and 2015 when he was replaced by Lord Coe.

His son Massata on the other hand who served as a marketing consultant will serve a five-year jail sentence after finding him guilty on charges of corruption and money laundering.

On top of the prison sentence, he will also pay a hefty fine of one million euros.