FIBA has granted South Sudan Senior Men’s Team a place in the Wild Card Tournament, allowing one more team to advance to AfroBasket 2021 Qualifying Rounds.

The tournament will take place from October 23-25 in Yaounde, Cameroon where they will face Cape Verde, Chad, and Zimbabwe.

The winner of the Wild Card Tournament group will participate in the second round of qualification for the 2021 AfroBasket in Group E with Egypt, Morocco and Uganda.

Teny Bak Puot Credit: FIBA

South Sudan had participated in the zonal preliminary tournament in Nairobi at the start of the year with Kenya advancing to the second round.

Zimbabwe, like South Sudan, had participated in a pre-qualifiers tournament that had Zambia and Madagascar.

Cape Verde who played Algeria in the Zone 1&2 pre-qualifiers will also have another chance at advancing to the final qualifying round while Chad will be playing for the first time.

